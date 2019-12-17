|
|
GREENE, CHRISTEEN S.
Christeen Augusta Smith Greene of Gainesville passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019, at the age of 95. Mrs. Greene was born in Charlotte, NC to John and Bertha Smith, on January 14, 1924 and moved to Gainesville in 1993.
She retired from Millikin in 1986 after 20 years where she worked as a cost accountant. She was a file clerk for the US Navy during WWII stationed in Washington DC. After her discharge from the navy, she returned to North Carolina where she attended school. In 1944 she married Joe Greene. She was a member of Northwest Baptist Church and the PURE ministry.
Christeen was predeceased by husband Joe, Four sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by daughter Linda Olander, (Bill) granddaughter, Christina (Mike), great grandchildren, Jason and Lauren, Extended family, Joe, Margaret, Patrick & Beth Finnegan.
Services will be held at Northwest Baptist Church at 11:00AM on Wednesday, December 18th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northwest Baptist Church.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019