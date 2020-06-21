CHRISTIAN MICHAEL FRIERSON
FRIERSON,
CHRISTIAN MICHAEL
Christian Michael Frierson was born on July 3, 2000 in Gainesville, Florida to Todd Michael Frierson and Stephanie Ann Piatkowski. Christian left this world to be with his Heavenly Father after an automobile accident on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Christian was just engaged to his love, Lola Perkins, who also passed away with him. He was baptized May 15, 2011 at Canvas Church in Alachua, Florida. Christian was raised in rural Alachua and attended schools in Alachua. He was a tree climber and worked alongside his dad in his dad's tree service. Christian had many interests and many, many friends. He was a self-taught mechanic and kept his and his friends' trucks, ATVs, and motorcycles running. Christian was a skilled motocross/Enduro rider who competed all over Florida, taking several first-place awards. He loved the water, boating and fishing and loved mudding with his buddies.
He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Ann Piatkowski (Justin Howard), father, Todd Michael Frierson (Melissa Smith), maternal grandmother, Fern Petote, paternal grandparents Mark & Jan Frierson; siblings, Dyzel, Brooke-Lynn, Aniela, Kingston, Jerzi, Ava, Cameron, James, and Nathan; uncles, Anthony Nieves, Robert Frierson (Tanya), and Mark Frierson Jr. (Naomi), and aunt, Lisa Marston.
All of our hearts ache in sadness and in secret, tears still flow. What it meant to love you no one will ever know.
Christian's memorial will be at Canvas Church located at 15551 Northwest US Highway 441 #1 at 3 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at the Swick House located at 15100 NW 142nd Terrace in Alachua. Friends and family of Christian and Lola are invited.
Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
