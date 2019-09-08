|
NANTZ, CHRISTIAN
Christian Nantz, 4 months old, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was the sweetest and happiest baby boy. He never cried and always had a sweet spirit. He is survived by his parents David & Cayla Nantz; his brother Riley Nantz; grandparents, Cindy & David Nantz; Robert Nicholas and Linda & Rene Yap; aunt and uncles, Kelly Crews, Sean (Joy) Cohen, and Daniel Crews; cousins, Kaylee Crews, Jeremiah Crews and Aubrey and Seth Cohen.
He will always be in our hearts and will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:30 A.M., in the Chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry, with a reception to follow. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 A.M. Please visit his memorial page at:
