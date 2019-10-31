|
|
WILLIAMS, CHRISTINA R.
Ms. Christina R. Williams age 54, passed away October 23rd, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Ms. Williams was a member of Anderson Memorial Church of God In Christ; graduated from Santa Fe High School, class of 1982, and received her Associate of Arts degree from Santa Fe Community College. Ms. Williams was preceded in death by her brothers; Clarence Williams, Jr., and Michael Williams.
She is survived by her children; Allen L. Williams, LaCrosse, FL, Katrina S. Williams, Shenquia Price, both of Gainesville, FL, siblings; Clifford Williams, Leroy Williams, both of Alachua, FL, Angeline L. Irving (Bobby Taylor), Elizabeth Williams, Patrick Williams (Renae), Thomas Williams, all of Brooker, FL, Andrew Williams (Valorea), Hawthorne, FL, Lee Charles Williams (Lillie), Gainesville, FL, Leroy Williams (Denise), Alachua, FL, Robert Williams (Sallie), Ocala, FL, Mary Alice Walker, Minnesota, god-sister, Leatha M. Hunt (Calvin), Alachua, FL, and five grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Ms. Williams will be held 10:00am, Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Supt. Lowell T. James, Eulogist; burial will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 1st, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Ms. Williams, 13312 N.W. 157th Avenue, Alachua, FL, at 9:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019