Christine A. "Chris" Beck
BECK,
CHRISTINE A. 'CHRIS'
Christine A. 'Chris' Beck, 68, resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, following a long illness.
Mrs. Beck was born in Michigan City, Indiana on February 16, 1952 to the late Raymond, Sr., and Dolores Baydowicz. She lived there for much of her life before moving to Gainesville in 1991. Chris was an avid bowler, and drag racing fan and loved spending time at Crescent Beach. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jenise Pollock and by a brother Ray Baydowicz, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas C. Beck; a daughter, Jenna M. Beck, and a son Jason M. Pollock, all of Gainesville; two brothers, Steve Baydowicz, of Tucson, AZ and David Baydowicz, of St. Louis, MO; and a sister, Debbie LeDonne, of Michigan City, IN.
Due to the current situation, a time of celebrating Chris' life will be held at a later date. Please consider any donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Post Office Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01212. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
