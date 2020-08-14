1/1
Christine (Hollien) Elam
1975 - 2020
ELAM,
CHRISTINE (HOLLIEN)
Christine (Hollien) Elam, age 45, passed away on August 11, 2020. She was born July 16, 1975 in Jacksonville, FL.
Christine is survived by her five sons, Timothy Dunmore, Isaiah Dunmore, Jonah Dunmore, Shiloh Elam and Christian Elam along with two grandchildren. She was also cherished by parents Dr. Harry Hollien and Patricia Hollien, and her sisters Stephany Neill, Jennifer Alexander, Jamie Bethel, Jennifer Vaughan, Kayla Hughes and Diana Austin along with three brothers, Brian Hollien, Chris Hughes and Kenneth Pritchett.
Christine had an infectious smile and laughter that will be sorely missed by all that knew her.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday afternoon August 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Forest Meadows Funeral home, 725 NW 23rd Ave in Gainesville, FL.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
