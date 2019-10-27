|
GREEN, CHRISTINE
Christine Green (88) of Gainesville, Florida passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on October 23, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1931 in Jacksonville, the last of six children of Thomas Jefferson and Elizabeth J. Burney. Christine married Kirby B. Green Jr. on February 13, 1949, and was widowed in July 2008. They were married for 59 years. Christine and Kirby moved to Gainesville in 1950. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, Order of the Eastern Star (60 years), Daughters of the Nile, and the AT&T Pioneer Club. She was an avid craftswoman and her passion was sewing and quilting; evidenced by the hundreds of stuffed toys, hospital gowns, bibs for adults and children, and covers for NICU incubators. These creations were donated to the AT&T Pioneers, the Florida Masonic Home, , and Shand's Hospital. She loved to garden and on any given day you could find her in her yard pulling weeds and caring for her grass and plants. Christine was loved and respected by all who knew her. Her devotion to family was extraordinary. She is survived by children Kirby Green III (Donna), Brenda Strickland (Don), Nancy Southworth (Finis), and Travis Green (Lauren); grandchildren Donnie, Christopher, Barrett, Laurie, Spencer, and Ethan; great-grandchild Audrey.
A Celebration of Life officiated by Greg Magruder will be held on Tuesday, October 29th 11:00 A.M. at Parkview Baptist Church, 3403 NW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests charitable donations to the . Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019