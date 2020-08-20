1/1
CHRISTINE HILL
HILL, CHRISTINE CLARK
Waldo - Mrs. Christine (Tina) Clark Hill, age 79, passed away on August 13, 2020 at Shands at UF. She was a graduate of RJE and a foster parent for Waldo community summer camp. Mrs. Hill retired from Shands at UF in 2003.
She is survived by: daughter, Lisa Hill Fernandez (Carlos); sons, Robert Lee Hill, Johnny Lee Hill, Melvin Hill (Demetria), Carl Lee Hill (Lashawn); step-daughter, Maryann Hill Lias (Charles); step-son, Charlie Paul Hill; 11 grandchildren; two great grand children; brothers, Dan Clark (Pearl), Charlie Clark; nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Christine Hill will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Philadelphia Baptist Church. Face coverings are required. Professional Services are entrusted to J. Hadley Funeral Home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Philadelphia Baptist Church
