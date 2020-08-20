HILL, CHRISTINE CLARK

Waldo - Mrs. Christine (Tina) Clark Hill, age 79, passed away on August 13, 2020 at Shands at UF. She was a graduate of RJE and a foster parent for Waldo community summer camp. Mrs. Hill retired from Shands at UF in 2003.

She is survived by: daughter, Lisa Hill Fernandez (Carlos); sons, Robert Lee Hill, Johnny Lee Hill, Melvin Hill (Demetria), Carl Lee Hill (Lashawn); step-daughter, Maryann Hill Lias (Charles); step-son, Charlie Paul Hill; 11 grandchildren; two great grand children; brothers, Dan Clark (Pearl), Charlie Clark; nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Funeral service for Mrs. Christine Hill will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Philadelphia Baptist Church. Face coverings are required. Professional Services are entrusted to J. Hadley Funeral Home.

