DANIELS,
CHRISTINE L. NEAL
Christine Laressa Neal Daniels went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL. A Gainesville native she was graduate of Lincoln High School 'Class of 1957,' BS degree Bethune Cookman University, MS degree Antioch University. She taught 1st & 2nd grade later becoming a principal. After retirement, she returned to school and received a MS degree in Supervision & Administration.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Plummer, Jr.; and brother ,John L. Need, II; niece, Margaret McLean.
Her memory will live on in the hearts of daughter, Damarius Rhodes-Brown, Marietta, GA; son, Michael Plummer (Karen) Deltona, FL; sister, Betty Stark (William), Milwaukee, WI; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and caring friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Daniels will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 2:00-7:00 PM Chestnut Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at May Funeral Chapel 45 Pine Street Willingboro, NJ 08046. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Local arrangements are under the care of Chestnut Funeral Home 18 N.W. 8th Ave Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019