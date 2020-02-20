|
HARRIS, CHRISTINE W.
Mrs. Christine W. Harris, age 77, passed away February 14th, 2020 at her home in Alachua, FL. Mrs. Harris was a graduate of A.L. Mebane High School and earned her Associate of Science Degree from Los Angeles City College and was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Harris is survived by her children, James L. Harris, Darryl T. Harris, both of Gainesville, FL, Vincent L. Harris, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Letitia A. Harris, Atlanta, GA, siblings; Russell Williams, Mildred Morris, Brenda Freeney, Yvonne Fair, Jewel Faye Keith, all of Gainesville, FL, eleven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Harris will be held Saturday, 12:00noon, February 22, 2020 at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Adrian Taylor Pastor; Pastor Jerome Jones, Eulogist; burial will follow in Forest Meadows Memorial Park East. Arrangements entrusted to the Care of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Harris will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Church from 11:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Harris, 1547 N.W. 136th Terrace, Alachua, FL, at 11:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020