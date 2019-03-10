|
KENT, CHRISTOPHER DALE
Christopher Dale Kent, age 51 of Gainesville, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Select Specialty Hospital, after a short illness. Christopher was born November 29, 1967 in Winter Park, Florida to Francis Dale and Willa Corwin Kent. He was the owner of a durable medical equipment company.
Christopher is survived by his wife, Julia Maurer Hunter Kent; mother, Willa Kent; step-son, Reese Hunter and uncles Mack Corwin and James F. Corwin.
There will be no services.
