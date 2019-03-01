|
|
HANDY, CHRISTOPHER
'CHRIS' RUSSELL
Christopher 'Chris' Russell Handy, 53, of Gainesville passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1966 in Kansas City, Missouri to Russell L. Handy III and Nancy Foster Manion.
Chris earned an undergraduate degree in Political Science and Spanish at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX. He received a master's in Latin American studies at the University of Florida. His professional life included a decade of teaching in Alachua and Gilchrist Counties before transitioning to a fulfilling career in real estate. Chris had a great enthusiasm for soccer as a player, coach and fan.
Chris's legacy can be found in the lives of those who graced his classroom, established a home through his persistence, or crossed his path on the soccer field as team member, player, opponent, or fan. His magnetic personality drew his family, friends, and colleagues to find intrigue, intellect, and humor in every conversation. In the true nature of an educator, he challenged everyone he met to enjoy life, inquire about life, and live life to its fullest.
He was preceded in death by is father, Russell L. Handy III; his maternal grandfather, Francis E. Foster and grandmother Barbara Foster Lammers.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Handy; mother, Nancy Manion and, step-father, Phil; paternal grandparents, Russell and Marjorie Handy; maternal step grandmother, Marcia R Foster; children, James, Shelley, Katy, Veronica, Cameron and Lacey Handy; half-sister, Danielle Stephens and step-sister, Gina McLaughlin and her husband, Bob.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Faith Catholic Church with Fr. John Phillips as celebrant. Burial will follow in Countryside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gainesville Soccer Alliance, 5411 NW 13th Ave. Gainesville, FL 32605. Please make checks payable to GSA, please note in memo: for the Chris Handy Scholarship Fund. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019