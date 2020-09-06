1/1
CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL LEE
1973 - 2020
LEE, CHRISTOPHER
MICHAEL
Christopher Michael Lee age 46 of Starke passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Christopher was born on September 21, 1973 in Jacksonville, Florida to Michael Wayne Lee and Rita Cheryl 'Crawford' Michael. Chris had a servant's heart which led him to become a nurse.
During his nursing career Chris earned a Master's of Science in Nursing.
Throughout Chris' nursing career he worked as a traveling nurse, Director of Nursing, developed coding software as Director of Medical Information Technologies and loved every aspect of patient care. Mr. Lee was an avid reader, enjoyed camping, spending time with family, and was a gourmet cook. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Mary Lee, and L.J. and Lenora Crawford. Survivors include, his parents Michael (Darlene) Lee of Starke, Rita (George) Michael of Jacksonville, and Jim Paladino of Gainesville; brothers, Jason (Crystal) Lee of Winter Haven, Jared (Shannon) Lee of Montreal, Canada, B.J. (Zoila) Paladino of Nocatee, FL, and Matthew (Tara) Paladino of Charleston, SC; nephews and nieces, Carson, Cadence, Olivia, A.J., Eric, Isabel, and Olivia. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mr. Christopher Lee's honor to Wolfson's Children's Hospital:
https://www.wolfsonchildrens.com/give/donate
Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME STARKE:
904-964-6200.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home
620 E Nona St
Starke, FL 32091
(904) 964-6200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

