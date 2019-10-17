|
WILLIAMS, CLARA SHARPE
Mrs. Clara Sharpe Williams passed away October 6th, 2019 at University Village Nursing Center in Tampa, FL. Mrs. Williams, native of Starke, FL was a member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, and was employed as a Cook. She was preceded in death by her children; Terry Baker, Gregory Watkins, Loraine Patterson, James Williams, and Deborah Williams.
She is survived by her children; Tony A. Williams, Tampa, FL, Shirley Johnson (Jose), Gainesville, FL, Kennethia Williams, Mesa, AZ, Phyllis Smolens (Greg) Columbia, MO, siblings; Leonard Cummings, Gainesville, FL, Jerry Cum-mings (Sophia), Lakeland, FL, Rowland Cummings, Valdosta, Ga, Xavier Cummings (Crystal), Brooker, FL, Mary McCullough (Atlas), Titusville, FL, Veronica Whitehead, Rockledge, FL, Elsie Fleming, Co-lumbus, GA, Denise Mamon (Charles), Mims, FL, Joyce Watson, Youngstown, OH, eighteen grandchildren, fifty-two great grandchildren, and thirty-six great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Williams will be held, 1:00pm, Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at True Vine Ministry, Starke, FL, Rev. Ross Chandler, Pastor, Rev. Alvin Green, Officiating; burial will follow in Oddfellow Cemetery, Starke, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 18th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm, and at True Vine Outreach Ministry from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 12:00noon until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of her daughter, 206 N.E. 44th Street, Gainesville, FL, at 12:00noon to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019