|
|
LIVINGSTON, CLARANELL
YVONNE SAMPSON
Claranell Yvonne Sampson Livingston, age 70, the oldest daughter of the late Johnnie Sampson & Betty Snow Weller'e, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 23, 2019, in Gainesville, Florida.
Mrs. Livingston was the Senior Phlebotomist at LabCorp. She was an Honorary Member of the A. L. Mebane High School Class of 1966 (of Alachua, FL). She received her AA Degree from Santa Fe Community College and later attended City College where she received her Bachelor's Degree.
Mrs. Livingston attended Church of God in Christ. She was a Member of the Eta Phi Beta Sorority/ Iota Chapter (of Gainesville).
Mrs. Livingston's Services will only include a Public Viewing at the Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 (2:00-7:00PM. There will be a Presentation from the A.L. Mebane High School Class of 1966 at 2:00PM - And the Eta Phi Beta Sorority will render their Sorority Ritual at 2:30PM. Both Ceremonies will be opened to the Public.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters - Barbara Livingston of Jacksonville, FL and Katrina Brewer (& Terrence) of Gainesville, FL; brothers - Johnnie Sampson, Cedric Sampson, Clay Sampson, Douglas Major, William Sampson and Donald Kelly; sisters - Juanita Sampson-Allen, Denise Sampson, Phyllis Rodriguez, Doris Major and Sheryl Sampson; her grandchildren - Malinda A. Watkins, Justine S. Watkins, James E. Yates III and Desire'e Frederrick (& Dominic); her 4 great grands; her God-Daughters - Bridgette Brown and Alexis Collins-Brown; God-Sisters - Dr. Armarene Chandler and Brenda Bishop-Martin (& Steve), Jackie Collins (& Clarence) and Louise Adkins (& Willie); and a host of aunts & uncles, nieces & nephews, cousins & very dear friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020