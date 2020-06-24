HAHN, CLARE ALLEY

Clare Alley Hahn, age 90, passed through glory's morning gate and walked into paradise on May 23, 2020 in Bradenton. She was born on February 5, 1930 in Lucasville, Ohio, daughter of John S. Alley and Clara Spriggs Alley.

Clare graduated from Valley High School in 1948. She attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, participated in a variety of music and cheer related activities while in college, and met her husband, William Hahn. Clare graduated with a B.A. in Music, married William, and spent time in Lansing, Michigan. In Lansing, Clare and her husband, Reverend Hahn established a new congregation where they spent nine years. After the birth of her son William, the family moved for a short while to San Diego, California, then in 1968, Clare and her family moved to Gainesville, Florida, where she spent many years actively involved in her community. Clare worked as a realtor, and participated with local churches, played the organ, was active with the Gainesville Women's Club, golfed at the Gainesville Golf and Country Club, challenged her friends to bridge, and traveled with her husband, William. Clare is predeceased by her husband, William. She is survived by her son Bill, his wife Laura, granddaughters, Alley Hansen (Travis) and Lindsey Hahn, and great grandson, Cayden.

With current Covid-19 protection protocols in place, a celebration of life will be held at a later date this fall.

Funeral arrangements by Browns and Sons Funeral. Condolences may be sent to her son, Bill Hahn -

fin.gator@yahoo.com.



