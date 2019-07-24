Home

A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-1110
CLARENCE ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, CLARENCE, 71
Reverend Clarence Allen, 71 years old from Lacrosse, FL passed on July 9, 2019.
He is the son of the late Chester Allen Sr., and Dorothy Smith Allen.
Reverend Allen was called by God to pastor and had been in ministry for over 40 years. He taught and lived by the unaltered Word of God.
He is survived by the mother of his six children; Martha Allen-Durr, children; Martha Renee Davis (Trevor), Carlia Deneese Moore (Wayne), Clarence Job Allen (Amber), Sheela Rejoyce Wiley (Randall), Cynthia Neecole Allen and Paul Evander Allen, brothers; Chester Allen Jr., Joel Allen and Robert B. Allen, sisters; Linda Allen, Edith Allen Nelson, Gloria Allen Simmons and Darlene Allen.
Memorial Service for Rev. Clarence Allen will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 11 am at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, FL-235 S/W State Rd 235, Alachua, FL 32615, Pastor Jerome Able.
Professional Services
entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home.
(386) 454-1110.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 24 to July 25, 2019
