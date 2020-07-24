BIVINS,

CLARENCE 'ELDRED'

Clarence 'Eldred' Bivins, 82, of Earleton, Florida passed away peacefully the evening of July 20th, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.

Eldred was born July 20th, 1938 in Macclenny to Clarence and Jessie Bivins and spent the majority of his life in Union and Alachua Counties. As a young boy Eldred loved to play sports and frequently visited the area skating rinks.

He was a 1956 graduate of Union County High School. Upon graduation he began working at Sperry Rand Corp. and later retired in 2006 from the Alachua County Property Appraisers office.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. No matter if he was on a cruise in the Caribbean, or crowded around a TV watching Florida gator football, family was everything to 'Papa E.'

Eldred was also known to many for his love of the Lord. He has been an active member of First Baptist Church of Waldo since 1970. He was very proud of his musically talented family and loved to hear them sing hymns and play numerous instruments at church. Of the many stories and life lessons he shared, he always instilled in others the passion he had for the Lord. Eldred was also an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. He spoke often of the memories he made at Buddy's Landing and his 'trip of a lifetime' to Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Jessie Bivins, sister Jan Bivins and his son Doug Bivins.

He is survived by: his wife, Ida Bivins; sister Marion Smith, daughters; Donna Ross, Pam Woodington (Billy), Paula Hawkins and Carla Bryant (Nile) and grandchildren; Austin Woodington (Tara), Ashlyn Burtle (Will), Jared Ross, Mauri Bryant, Arley Bryant, Audyn Woodington and Nile Bryant. And four great grandchildren; Aaniyah Ross and Harper, Scarlett and Maverick Woodington. Along with numerous nieces and nephews that he loved so much.

A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Waldo Sunday, July 26th at 3:00 p.m. Masks are recommended for those in attendance.



