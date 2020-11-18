Clarence "Pepper" Curtis

Mr. Clarence "PEPPER" Curtis, a 68, former pitcher of the Archer Nine Devils Baseball Team transitioned onto his new baseball field on Nov. 16, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Annie Pearl Curtis; 6 children Tommy Hemphill, Kanetra Curtis, Keesha Nattiel, Ekeisha (Ken) Rives, Natelle' Curtis, Tarencia Curtis and 14 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.

The Graveside service will be held on Nov. 21, 2020, 11am at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery,17515 SW 147th Ave, Archer, Florida with viewing one hour prior to service.

Services are under the Professional Care of: Carnegie Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857

"Providing Everlasting Memories and Love"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store