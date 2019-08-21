Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
CLARENCE MELTON FIELDS JR. Obituary
FIELDS, JR., CLARENCE MELTON "BUTCH"
Mr. Clarence Melton "Butch" Fields, Jr., 71, lifelong resident of Alachua, Florida, died Sun-day, August 18, 2019 in the E.T. York Hospice Care Center, following a long illness.
Mr. Fields was raised in Alachua, born on March 19, 1948 to the late Clarence, Sr. and Elnora Fields. He attended and graduated from Santa Fe High School, Class of 1966. In school he was active in F.F.A., and went on to a lifetime of family farming. He was an ac-tive outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was member of the First United Methodist Church of Alachua.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Delilah Rooks Fields; two sons, Eric Fields, of Gainesville, and Timothy Fields, of Alachua; one sister, Patricia (Jerry) Thornton, of Alachua; three grandchildren, Grant, Shelby and Rhett Fields, of Gainesville.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M., in the WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry. Private family funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
