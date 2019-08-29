|
POLLARD, CLARENCE
Clarence Pollard, age 95, transitioned from this walk of life to eternal rest at Shands. Clarence was affectionately known as 'Bobo' to his family and friends.
Mr. Pollard served in the U.S. Army, and was employed by the City of Gainesville. He was a member of Mt. Olive AME Church his entire life. The Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, 11AM at Mt. Olive AME Church, 721 SE 8th St., Rev. Helen Johnson Robinson, Eulogist. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Mr. Pollard will be viewed at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME Chapel on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00 - 7:00 PM. Family will meet friends at 6:00PM at the Church on Saturday 1 hour prior to the service. The procession will form at 10 AM at 1510 SE 14th Ave.
Clarence leaves to cherish his memory, a loving family, his wife Maxcine Pollard, daughter Harriet McCoy Felder, two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, thirteen great-great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Loretta Smith, Liza McCoy, brother-in-law Gus McCoy and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements Entrusted
to the Care of
WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME
'Loving, Caring &
Compassionate
3809 East University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32641
(352) 372-3328
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019