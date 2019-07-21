Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kanapaha Presbyterian Cemetery
4101 SW 63rd Blvd.
View Map
CLARENCE RUTLEDGE


1949 - 2019
CLARENCE RUTLEDGE Obituary
RUTLEDGE, CLARENCE
LLOYD (CHUCK)
Clarence Lloyd (Chuck) Rutledge passed away in Gainesville, FL July 8, 2019 after a sudden illness. He was born September 22, 1949, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Clarence Walton and Doris Robbins Rutledge.
A Gainesville resident since 1961, Chuck graduated from Gainesville High School in 1967, and received his Associates Arts Degree from Santa Fe College in 1974.
Chuck joined the United States Marine Corp in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1972.
He returned to Gainesville, completed his AA Degree, and worked in commercial construction, property maintenance, and sales. He retired in 2016 to devote more time to his passion of surfing at Crescent Beach.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Florence Gocek and brother, Frank L. (Larry) Gocek, and is survived by sisters, Marlene Blevins of Clinton, MO, and Lazena Flannagan of Jackson, MS., nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins.
Graveside services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Kanapaha Presbyterian Cemetery, 4101 SW 63rd Blvd., led by Chuck's cousin, Pastor Tommy Lane.
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 21 to July 22, 2019
