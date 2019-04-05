Home

CLARENCE WELLS Obituary
WELLS, CLARENCE
Mr. Clarence Wells age 81, passed away March 26th, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. Wells moved to Gainesville from Axson, GA in 1960, and was employed with the University of Florida as an Environmental Engineer until his retirement.
He is survived by his children; Alphonso Wells (Joyce Ann), Joyce Wells, both of Gainesville, FL; siblings; Carlos Wells, Brunswick, GA, Willie King, Savannah, GA, Clara Mae Wells Brown, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Bertha Wells Rothchild, Atmore, AL, Deen Lily, Lakeland, FL, Gerlene King Reddick, Thomasville, GA, aunt; Juanita McRae, Brunswick, GA, ten grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Wells will be held, 12:00noon, Saturday, April 6th, 2019, at Cohens Temple First Born Church of The Living God. Bishop Gary Cohen, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Wells will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel, on Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 11:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Church at 11:30am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
