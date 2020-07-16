WILLIAMS, JR., CLARENCEMr. Clarence Williams, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL formerly of Gainesville (Rutledge Community) quietly slipped away to be with God Saturday, July 4, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Williams will take place Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Rutledge Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Bishop Terrell Beard officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Second Morning Star MBC, 3205 NW 51st Street Gainesville from 5:00-7:00pm. He leaves to cherish his memories Mother: Essie Mae Williams; Four children: Terrance Williams, Krystal Stokes, Jonesha Churn & Sangria Williams; one brother; four sisters and a host of grandchildren family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at his mothers residence at 12:00PM. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guest please wear a Face Mask.352-475-2000