1/
CLARENCE WILLIAMS Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLARENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, JR., CLARENCE
Mr. Clarence Williams, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL formerly of Gainesville (Rutledge Community) quietly slipped away to be with God Saturday, July 4, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Williams will take place Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Rutledge Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Bishop Terrell Beard officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Second Morning Star MBC, 3205 NW 51st Street Gainesville from 5:00-7:00pm. He leaves to cherish his memories Mother: Essie Mae Williams; Four children: Terrance Williams, Krystal Stokes, Jonesha Churn & Sangria Williams; one brother; four sisters and a host of grandchildren family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at his mothers residence at 12:00PM. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guest please wear a Face Mask.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved