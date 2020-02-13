|
RUSHING,
CLARITHA WILLIAMS
Mrs. Claritha Williams Rushing, age 90, passed away February 3, 2020 at the Plaza Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Rushing was a member of Banks Chapel Church of God In Christ where she served on the Mothers Board, United Prayer Band, and Choir. She was preceded in death by her children, Johnny Rushing, Sr., John Rushing, parents; Mamie Meyers, and Ned Warner, and her sister; Sarah Golfin.
Mrs. Rushing is survived by her children; Lorenzo Rushing (Carolyn), Albert Rushing, Willie Rushing (Mae), Sammie L. Rushing, Frank Rushing, Charles Rushing, Sr. all of Alachua, FL, Willie Mae Robinson (James), Dorothy Rushing, both of Gainesville, FL, sister; Betty J. Waiters, Palmetto, FL, twenty-two grandchildren, thirty-nine great grandchildren; and six great-great, grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Rushing will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Female Protective Temple, Rev. Roosevelt Dunbar, Eulogist; burial will follow in Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Rushing will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Rushing, 11809 Sage Blvd., Alachua, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020