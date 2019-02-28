|
SHOEMAKER, CLARK D.
July 5, 1969 -
February 24, 2019
Clark (C.D.) Shoemaker passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 49. Clark was born and raised in Gainesville, FL and graduated from Gainesville High School. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved all people. Clark loved horses from an early age and was a lifelong member of the American Paint Horse Association. He enjoyed many years of showing horses with his mother and family. Clark moved to California and continued his passion for horses as he gave instruction to equestrians of all ages at the Baywood Equestrian Center. His love of children and community was reflected in his work along with his partner, Charlie Linch, as they connected with a nonprofit group in Richmond, CA to help save the Solano Play Lot along with their neighbors. The project was featured in the Bay Area news as a success encouraging other communities to restore local playgrounds via community support. Solano Lot became a pinnacle playground in the area and meeting place for families all over the Richmond area and is across the street from Clark and Charlie's first home together. Clark frequently visited Florida and loved fishing at Suwannee together with his father Sam. Their most memorable fishing adventure included Charlie with them as they caught a Redfish every time they put their baited hooks in the water.
Clark is predeceased by his grandparents Sam & Fannie Ruth Shoemaker and Ernest & Charlotte Campbell; and his and Charlie's sweet dog of 16 years, Chloe. He is survived by his partner of 18 years, Charlie Linch; mother Margaret C. Shoemaker; father Sam Shoemaker (Lura Martin); beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Clark to Northern Nevada HOPES 580 W 5th Street, Reno, NV 89503 (775) 786-4673 or HOPE-Horses Helping People 9722 SW 153 Avenue Archer, FL 32618 (352) 495-0533.
A service will be held Friday, March 1 at Milam's Chapel in Newberry at 11:00 am with a time for visitation at 10:00 am. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 22405 W. Newberry RD, Newberry, FL 32669.
352-472-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019