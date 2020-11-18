1/1
Classie Mae Rutledge
Cross City - Classie Mae Rutledge 68., Cross City, retired employee of the Dixie County School Board. Mrs. Rutledge answered the faithful call for eternal rest on November 7, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children. She is survived by her husband: Leon Rutledge. Her children: Deon Rutledge, Clinton Rutledge, Benny Rutledge, Belinda Rutledge, Nicole Swan, Mary Clines, Liza Fleming, Lashay Miller, Geneva Rutledge and Classie Rutledge. 3 Sisters, 1 brother. Services will be held Saturday November 21, 2020 at the Old Dixie County High School Gym at 2:00pm. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. The family is requesting that everyone that will be attending the services please wear a facial covering and if you do not have one, one will be provided for you. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)
"Serving with a spirit of excellence"
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
