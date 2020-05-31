ZEIGLER, JR., CLAUDE DAWSON
1929 - 2020
Dawson Zeigler passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 14, 2020 due to heart complications after a fall in his home four days earlier. He was 91.
After a business and teaching career in Gainesville, Florida, Dawson returned closer to his roots by retiring in Tavares, Florida, where he had invested in the active golfing community of Baytree and where he lived out the remaining 25 years of his life.
Dawson was born in Jacksonville, Florida at the start of the Great Depression during which time his father became a traveling salesman. His family lived in Jacksonville, Winter Haven and Mt. Dora and then settled permanently in Daytona Beach where his family lived just a few blocks from the beach on Golf Boulevard. It was in Daytona where the ocean was Dawson's playground and golf was the mainstay for his lifelong hobby. As a kid he collected golf balls from the swampy areas and practiced chip shots on the back nine behind his house. Selling golf balls back to players planted the seeds for an entrepreneurial spirit that served him well during the depression era and throughout his life.
His first official job at 7 yrs of age was to set up bowling alley pins on the Daytona Boardwalk. From ages 8 - 10 he pumped gas at his father's gas station. Along with building his own surf board and boat from scrap lumber, he was a lifeguard in the Daytona Beach Red Cross Volunteer Life Saving Corp. He began lifeguarding in high school, where he was also an all state basketball player, football quarterback and golf champion for the Seabreeze Sandcrabs. After high school, he became a life saving instructor and lifeguarded fulltime until he was drafted into the Korean War. He served two years active duty with the U. S. Navy on a minesweeper. Following the Navy he used the G.I. Bill to go back to his studies at the University of Florida, which had been interrupted by the war, and obtained his B.S. in Building Construction.
Dawson worked in Gainesville throughout his undergraduate work and then moved back to Jacksonville where he trained as a construction estimator and was superintendent on warehousing and commercial building jobs for a large construction company. His first superintendent job was to build an ink plant. He met his wife, Janet Watson, in Jacksonville and when their first child was 2 months old, they moved back to Gainesville where he began his graduate work in building construction. He became part of the faculty and was instrumental in the development of their estimating and entrepreneurship programs. Dawson had his own contracting company in Gainesville and had partnerships in other construction/contractor related businesses while being on the faculty at the University of Florida. He was designated Professor Emeritus, School of Building Construction, University of Florida for Distinguished Teaching and Service 1960 - 1970 and 1975 - 1985.
He loved retirement living in Baytree and never gave up his love of fishing, the Florida Gators, artistic glasswork hobbies, real estate interests, architectural design and, of course, golf. He enjoyed giving golf lessons to neighbors, friends and family and in the early days of the Baytree course, he could be found out playing 36 holes a day.
Dawson is survived by his three devoted children, Mary Mac Zeigler, John Zeigler (granddaughter Kelli and great-granddaughter Kaylee) and Charlie Zeigler. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Doug Hutcheson of Olympia, Washington, and sister-in-law, June L. Zeigler of Morristown, Tennessee.
Dawson is preceded in death by his brother, Roy A. Zeigler of Morristown, Tennessee, and parents Claude D. and Katherine W. Zeigler.
Dawson's family would like to extend a special thank you to his friend Annie. Her invaluable assistance enabled him to live independently in his own home as he had always wished.
A private memorial for Dawson will be held at a later date in Daytona Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either of the following funds that were important to Dawson or to a charity of one's choice:
ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org or mail to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or local organization.
Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd, Tavares, FL 32778
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.