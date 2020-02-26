|
PIERSON, CLAUDE
RICHARD 'DICK'
Gainesville, Florida - Claude Richard 'Dick' Pierson, 87, passed away Feb. 18th 2020 at Haven Hospice Gainesville, FL after a brief battle with Lung Cancer. Born Oct. 2nd 1932 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Joseph E. & Thelma Oats Pierson. He grew up in Clearwater, FL where he met the love of his life Shirley Barnes (deceased) of Largo, they married on Nov. 27th 1955. He served in the US Army.
He is survived by daughter Lydia Pierson of Gainesville, brother, Alvin H Pierson of St. Pete, FL, 6 nieces, 1 nephew and many great and great great nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He loved the Florida Gators and proudly wore his Orange and Blue 'Go Gators'. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Haven Hospice or . Burial will be at a later date in Largo, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020