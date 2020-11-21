1/1
Gainesville - Claudia Ball Sabin, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Gainesville, FL, on November 17, 2020. Claudia was born in Cranston, RI. She studied art history and literature at Green Mountain College, Vermont. Subsequent years took her to Sweden, Chicago, Missouri, and finally to Gainesville, where she enjoyed a long career in the arts. She was a curator of the Thomas Center Gallery and as an independent curator worked with many artists and institutions to place art in public spaces, including the statue "Alachua" by John Henry on the University of Florida campus. She was a passionate advocate for the arts and for artists, which led to many enduring friendships. She served as a president of the statewide arts organization Florida Craftsmen (now Florida CraftArt), speaking to groups throughout the state to promote the arts. In 1994, she curated the show The Passionate Eye for Orlando's City Hall as part of its World Cup celebration. In addition to the arts, Claudia was devoted to her family, friends, her cats, and her books. She is survived by her children Peter Sabin (Edy) and Amanda Lopeman (Todd), both of Berkeley, CA, four grandchildren (Rider, Fiona, Begonia and 1-2-B), and sisters Nancy Ratner (Mark) of Chicago and Christine Mark (Jonathan) of Durham, NC. In honor of Claudia, donations would be appreciated to the Claudia Ball Sabin Memorial Fund at the Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida, Contact Kelly Harvey: 352-294-7057.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, 2020.
