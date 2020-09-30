1/1
Claudie Ford Sr.
Claudie Ford Sr
Gainesville - Claudie Ford Sr 81 of Gainesville, Florida passed away on September 27th 2020. He is survived his children: Claudie Ford Jr, Julius C. Ford, Arness Ford (Norris), Dewayne Ford (Latacha), Laura Ford, Patricia Ford-Davis (David), Laschanze Harris, Victoria Payne and Lenora Whitaker. 2 Sisters: Maude McKenzie, Yvonne Green. 2 Brothers: Reuben Green and Albert Green. Services will be held Friday October 2nd 2020 at 11:00am at Mt Pleasant Cemetery Gainesville Fl. Viewing will be held Thursday at Clarence Williams lll Memorial Chapel 3pm-7pm at D Williams Mortuary Services. We encourage family and friends to bring your own lawn chair. The family request you wear a facial covering. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13TH Street Gainesville Florida
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
