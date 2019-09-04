|
KIRBY, CLEO MARIE
Cleo Marie Kirby, age 88, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born June 5, 1931 in Baker County, Florida to Lee and Naomi Coleman Wood.
Mrs. Kirby was a lifelong resident of Florida, she lived in Baker county until she married and moved to Alachua county. She was married to Pledger W. 'Pete' Kirby for 66 years until his death on December 22, 2017. She was a homemaker and helper on the family farm. She was active in her community as long as her health allowed. Her name is in the 'Lamb's Book of Life' and she is a member of 'The Kingdom of God'.
She was preceded in death by many family members and friends including her husband and son Cary L. Kirby.
She is survived by daughter, Priscilla Kirby Wilkinson (David); son Arie Kirby (Andrea); sister Ernestine Hicks (Herb) and many other family members including grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 3612 NW 177th Avenue, Gainesville. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Hospice organization. Please visit her memorial page at:
