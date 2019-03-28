|
|
RAFLEY, CLEOTHA
1949-2019
We are sorry to announce the departure of Mrs. Cleotha Rafley. She was called to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019, she was surrounded by her family. Mrs. Rafley was a True Woman of Zion, she is survived by her daughter Ambitt Rafley, granddaughter, sisters, and other family members. Services will be held at 3:00p.m. on March 30, 2019 @ The Potters House International Covenant Ministries, 217 SW 4th Ave. Chiefland, Florida 32626. Viewing will be one-hour prior to Service. Services of Excellence are under the Direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC @ 6120 SW 13th Street,
Gainesville, Florida.
Williamsmortuary
[email protected]
352-204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019