JONES, CLETA CARLTON
Cleta Carlton 'C.C./Carl' Jones, 81, of Archer passed peacefully at home after an extended illness on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born June 20, 1937 in Paxton, FL to Leonard K. and Lela Effie Bass Jones, he was raised and lived in the Newberry area. He was a building contractor much of his life. Carl was also a firefighter for the City of Gainesville for about 7 years. He and his brother, Leon, were partners in Jones & Jones Construction, and then he partnered with his nephew, Gerald Durrance, in All Florida Enterprises, Inc. for 25 years. He and his family owned and operated a farm for many years, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Outside of work, he would gather with his family for deer hunting and stock car racing.
Carl was preceded in death by his siblings Eva Miller, Donnie Jacobsen, Beufard Jones, and Quincy Jones. He is survived by his loving family, wife Linda Jones; son Alan Jones (Michelle Paredes); daughter Cindy Alldredge (Tim); brother M. L. 'Leon' Jones; sister Judy Durrance; grandchildren Mindy Grimes (Timothy), Shelby Deese (Shawn), Dustin Bielling, and Kristen Hubbard; great-granddaughter Delanee Grimes.
The family will receive friends at the Milam Funeral Home in Newberry on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2pm-4pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15th at the Bronson Road Church, 13830 NE 80th Ave, Newberry, at 12:30pm with brother Andy Cook presiding. Interment will follow in the Forest Meadows West cemetery. The family requests that those who wish to please make memorial contributions in Carl's memory to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry RD, Newberry, FL 32669.
352-472-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019