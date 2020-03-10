|
NELSON, CLIF
Clif Nelson passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Clif owned the Paramount Grill and has been a beloved Gainesville chef for decades.
Clif passed away at home, surrounded by his husband Rob Mack, his mother Janice Nelson, and longtime friends.
Burial will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Prairie Creek Cemetery, 7204 Co Rd 234, Gainesville. Anyone is welcome to come. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Alachua County Humane Society, 4205 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32609.
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
