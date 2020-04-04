|
|
BURNHAM, SR.,
CLIFFORD D
Clifford D. Burnham, Sr., of Micanopy, FL passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born October 22, 1943 in Arcadia, FL to Gordon Pasco and Nadine Annetta Smith Burnham.
He was a Jack of all trades. He loved hunting and fishing, and he loved spending time with his family, especially his sons.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janie Landers Burnham; three sons, Clifford Burnham Jr. (Angie), Gordon Burnham (Jessie) and Malcolm Shaw (Leslie); one brother, Robert Burnham; one sister, Carolyn Strouse; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, G.P. and Nadine Burnham, and two brothers, Gordon and Jackie Burnham.
The family will receive friends at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Respectfully, for the WELFARE of the family, guests and staff, friends will be invited to come into the building from their vehicles a few people at a time. PLEASE be mindful to stay home if you have been in a large crowd, have an elevated temperature or cold symptoms. Thank you. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020