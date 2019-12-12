|
JONES, CLIFFORD
'CLIFF' ADDISON
Clifford 'Cliff' Addison Jones, age 69 of Gainesville, FL passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019. He was born March 24, 1950 in Lake City, FL to Mohegan A. Jones and Frances J. Koon.
Cliff was a lifelong resident of Gainesville. He loved to hunt and fish. Cliff served in the Army National Guard. He also owned and operated CA Jones Electrical Inc.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mohegan A. Jones, and his first wife of 32 years, Jessie Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Diann Jones; mother, Frances Jones; daughter, Cherie Cable; sister Francine Lyon (Marshall); brother, Dennis Jones (Gina); grandchildren, Autumn and Levi Cable; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street Newberry, FL 32669. A Celebration of life will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Spencer Corbett officiating. Burial will follow at Hague Cemetery, Alachua, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019