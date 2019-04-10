|
|
BROYLES,
CLIFFORD MANNEN
Mr. Clifford Mannen Broyles, 68, of Archer, Florida, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, Florida, following a long illness.
Mr. Broyles was born in Milan, Missouri, on August 26, 1950 to the late Luther and Geraldine Broyles, and moved to Gainesville as a small child. He grew up in Gainesville, graduated from Gainesville High School, Class of 1968, and soon after began a long career in the office equipment industry, owning his own company, and ultimately retiring from Konica Minolta in 2013. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and boating or just relaxing at his home on the Suwannee River or on the cattle farm in Archer. Mr. Broyles was a huge Florida Gator sports fan.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Toni Broyles; his daughter, Ami (Errick) Egeland, of Wesley Chapel; two grandchildren, Brant, age 7 and Aubri, age 4; by two brothers, Clayton Broyles, of Gainesville and Daryl Broyles, of Ocala.
A memorial service to celebrate Clifford's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Arc of Alachua County, 3303 NW 83rd Street, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019