SCOTT, CLIFFORD
(1960-2019)
Clifford Scott, 59, of Chiefland, Florida peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Clifford Scott is survived by his two aunts, Leona Rollins and Fannie Mae Scott, three uncles: Deacon Joe E. Scott Sr., brother Leroy Scott, and Evang. Robert Scott. A Special Cousins & Caregiver: Venisa (Lashon) Scott. The services for Mr. Clifford will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon at The Tommy Usher Pineland Center (506 SW 4th Ave, Chiefland, Florida 32626) and Viewing will Start at 10:30 a.m. up until hour of service. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608. Floral arrangements will be accepted at The Mortuary between the hours of 10am-5pm on Friday, August 9, 2019.
