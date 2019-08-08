Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
The Tommy Usher Pineland Center
506 SW 4th Ave
Chiefland, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
The Tommy Usher Pineland Center
506 SW 4th Ave
Chiefland, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLIFFORD SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLIFFORD SCOTT


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLIFFORD SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT, CLIFFORD
(1960-2019)
Clifford Scott, 59, of Chiefland, Florida peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Clifford Scott is survived by his two aunts, Leona Rollins and Fannie Mae Scott, three uncles: Deacon Joe E. Scott Sr., brother Leroy Scott, and Evang. Robert Scott. A Special Cousins & Caregiver: Venisa (Lashon) Scott. The services for Mr. Clifford will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon at The Tommy Usher Pineland Center (506 SW 4th Ave, Chiefland, Florida 32626) and Viewing will Start at 10:30 a.m. up until hour of service. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608. Floral arrangements will be accepted at The Mortuary between the hours of 10am-5pm on Friday, August 9, 2019.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Daphina Carnegie-Williams, L.F.D.E./ Co-owner,
Alphonso Williams
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLIFFORD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now