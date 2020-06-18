WILLIAMS, CLIFFORD
Mr. Clifford Williams of Gainesville, FL transitioned from this walk of life Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Williams will take place Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00am from the St. Matthews Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Bishop Gary Cohens officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Cohens Temple Church from 4:00pm-7:00pm and on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the Cemetery. Mr. Williams leaves to cherish his memories stepchildren- Sandra Middleton-Cato; George Middleton, Jr., Ronald Parker, James Jordan, and Lt. Colonel Bratcha J. Kellum; Siblings-Thelma Williams-Hunter, Dolores Black; Clara Porche; Andrea Gipson; Otis Thomas, 16 Grandchildren, which includes a special granddaughter and caretaker, Tasha Middleton-Owens; 14 Great grandchildren, two Great, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 4701 NW 104th Lane, Gainesville, FL at 10:00am to form the cortège.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guests please wear a face mask.
phillipwiley.com
(352) 475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.