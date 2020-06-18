WILLIAMS, CLIFFORDMr. Clifford Williams of Gainesville, FL transitioned from this walk of life Wednesday, June 10, 2020.Celebration of Life service for Mr. Williams will take place Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00am from the St. Matthews Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Bishop Gary Cohens officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Cohens Temple Church from 4:00pm-7:00pm and on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the Cemetery. Mr. Williams leaves to cherish his memories stepchildren- Sandra Middleton-Cato; George Middleton, Jr., Ronald Parker, James Jordan, and Lt. Colonel Bratcha J. Kellum; Siblings-Thelma Williams-Hunter, Dolores Black; Clara Porche; Andrea Gipson; Otis Thomas, 16 Grandchildren, which includes a special granddaughter and caretaker, Tasha Middleton-Owens; 14 Great grandchildren, two Great, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 4701 NW 104th Lane, Gainesville, FL at 10:00am to form the cortège.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guests please wear a face mask.(352) 475-2000