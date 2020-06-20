CLIFFORD WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS, CLIFFORD
On Wednesday, June 10th, 2020, Mr. Clifford Williams of Gainesville, FL transitioned from this life to be with his late wife and only child.
While his wife, Jeanette Nattiel Kellum-Williams and only daughter Joyce 'Joy' Elaine Williams-Miller preced him in death, Clifford's legacy is carried by his loyal son-in-law, Bennit Miller Sr., 5 grandchildren- Eric Wi,liams, Gina Graham, Tacoya Graham-Lewis (Corey), Sonya Dhanpat (Joshua), Bennit 'BJ' Miller Jr; and 6 great grandchildren- Gabrielle, Christian, Jailyn, Kyrsten-Leigh, Khalil, and Kamille.
Clifford Williams was not a man of many words, however, he was a loving brother to 15 siblings, a #girldad to his only daughter; Joyce Elaine, and a proud grandfather. The family takes comfort in Clifford rejoining the loves of his life once again.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
