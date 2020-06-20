WILLIAMS, CLIFFORDOn Wednesday, June 10th, 2020, Mr. Clifford Williams of Gainesville, FL transitioned from this life to be with his late wife and only child.While his wife, Jeanette Nattiel Kellum-Williams and only daughter Joyce 'Joy' Elaine Williams-Miller preced him in death, Clifford's legacy is carried by his loyal son-in-law, Bennit Miller Sr., 5 grandchildren- Eric Wi,liams, Gina Graham, Tacoya Graham-Lewis (Corey), Sonya Dhanpat (Joshua), Bennit 'BJ' Miller Jr; and 6 great grandchildren- Gabrielle, Christian, Jailyn, Kyrsten-Leigh, Khalil, and Kamille.Clifford Williams was not a man of many words, however, he was a loving brother to 15 siblings, a #girldad to his only daughter; Joyce Elaine, and a proud grandfather. The family takes comfort in Clifford rejoining the loves of his life once again.(352) 475-2000