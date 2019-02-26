|
|
ISAAC, CLINTON BLAIR
Clinton Blair Isaac, age 86, a longtime resident of Keystone Heights, Florida, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 26, 1932 in Cumberland, Kentucky. He was the eldest son of the late Fred and Maude Isaac.
After graduating from high school in Cumberland, KY he attended the University of Kentucky and served in the US Army in Germany. He then completed his education and graduated from Bowling Green University in 1961 with a BS degree in Business Accounting. He was the president of his fraternity. Before completing his education at Bowling Green, he married his wife Janette Adkins of Hawthorne FL. They were married on May 23, 1959. Clinton and Janette have been married for 59 years.
Clinton and Janette moved back to Gainesville, FL after he completed college. Clinton went to work for an accounting firm in Gainesville then later went to work as the comptroller of two successful businesses in Gainesville. In 1975 they moved to Keystone Heights, FL and started Melrose Accounting business and he later got his real estate Brokers license and opened C.B. Isaac Realty in Melrose, FL. Clinton and Janette attended Eliam Baptist Church in Melrose, FL.
Clinton cherished family and friends. His hobbies were golf, fishing, wood carving, restoring antique vehicles, reading, working in the yard and gardening. Clinton loved watching Florida football and basketball.
Clinton and his wife loved traveling and they spent many summers in the mountains of North Carolina, around Franklin and Boone. Clinton will be remembered by many as a good husband, father and friend to all that knew him for his sweet personality, smile and kind words.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janette; daughter, Patty and husband Michael Cooper of Ocala, FL; sons, Michael and wife Brenda Isaac of Florahome, FL, Clay and wife Pam Isaac of Keystone Heights; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; 3 brothers, James Blair, Jessie Isaac and Charles Isaac, and sister, Barbara Hull.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME HAWTHORNE, Hwy 301 South at Lake Avenue. Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Eliam Baptist Church in Melrose with Pastor Arthur Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Hawthorne Cemetery. Please visit Clinton's memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
HAWTHORNE
(352) 481-4599
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019