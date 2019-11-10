|
|
HESS, C.M. 'DON'
'I am home in Heaven, dear ones; oh, so happy and so bright! There is perfect joy
and beauty in this everlasting light.'
C.M. 'Don' Hess, 91, of Hawthorne, left this earth on Thursday, November 7, 2019
to take his place in Heaven.
'Don-Don', a devoted husband, loving brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather was born on June 5, 1928 in North Tazewell, Virginia to the late Claire and Isaac Hess. He was one of six children.
Don is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary Elizabeth Parks Hess; 2 sons, Larry Randal (Kathy) and Don Melvin (Sally); 5 grandchildren, Jamie (Mike) Fansler, Terra (Wesley) Lazenby, Casey Templeton, Clayton (Leigh) Hand and Wendy Hand; 14 beautiful great grandchildren; siblings, Kate, Bill and Carl and a host of family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his sisters, Lucille and Helen.
He was a member of Eden Baptist Church, Hawthorne for more than 25 years. Besides the sermons, he enjoyed the music and playing the guitar in the services.
Words can't express what a blessed life he led. His unwavering faith and love of our lord showed in everything he did; in every interaction. His dedication to his family was remarkable. We could not have asked for a better role model. He is
loved by many - his gentle spirit could not be ignored.
During his off time, you could find him on one of the many local fishing holes; or in a trout stream in Georgia. He truly loved fishing! He will be greatly missed!
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Eden Baptist Church, 2405 S.E. County Road 219A, Hawthorne with Pastor Jim Blevins and Rev. Charles McSweeney officiating. Interment will follow in Hawthorne Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the
church. Please visit Don's memorial page at www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
HAWTHORNE
352-481-4599
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019