LINNE, CODY ALLEN, 27
Cody passed away Saturday, September 21st 2019 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Cody was born in Gainesville, Florida on July 13th 1992. He spent most of his life in Gainesville and Windsor, Florida.
Cody attended Hawthorne High School and then completed his senior year at the Florida Youth Academy located at Camp Blanding in Starke, Florida. After graduation Cody decided to follow his passion, welding. He then attended Tulsa Welding School, located in Jacksonville Florida. Upon graduation he then traveled to Missouri and then to Oklahoma and landed once again, where his heart was, in Florida. He was a self-employed welder.
Cody had a passion for life. He never met a stranger. He didn't have acquaintances, he had friends for life. Under the grease and grime that he usually had on him, there was an honest, loyal, happy, do anything for you kind of guy. I used to think it was those baby blue eyes that he was able to get whatever he wanted but, it was actually the kind and beautiful soul he had. Cody enjoyed anything outdoors from mud holes, riding in the woods to fishing and hunting.
Cody was a devoted son and brother. He enjoyed spending time with all them, especially his sister, Keri. He enjoyed the role of being a 'big brother' to Keri and was not just her friend and brother, he was also her protector. Which he took seriously.
Cody is preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Theodore Robert Linne Jr., Joe White Ward Jr., and Aunt Lisa Ward-Young.
He is survived by his Father, Glenn Allen Linne of Windsor, Florida, his Mother, Kristi Renee Linne (Carmen Cowart, his second mom), and his loving sister and best friend Keri Renee Linne all of Gainesville; Grandmothers, Patricia Linne of Beverly Hills, Florida and Jackie Ward of Alachua, Florida; Uncles, Ted Linne (Sarah) of Crystal River, Florida, Russell Linne (Linda) of Pensacola, Florida, Jody Ward (Lana) of Live Oak, Florida, Chuck Ward (JoAnna) of Hawthorne, Florida and Aunt Kim Ward-Amerson (Paul) of High Springs, Florida, and 14 cousins. He also leaves behind many, many friends.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 27th from 6-8:00pm at Milam Funeral Home in Newberry, and a memorial of Cody's life will be held at the same location on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 11:00am.
Immediately following the memorial everyone is invited to gather at the Windsor Park/ boat ramp (Owen Illinois Park 11309 SE 16th Ave) for food and beverages and to share stories of Cody.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Rd, Newberry, FL 32669.
