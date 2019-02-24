|
|
FLANAGAN, COLLEEN
McGUIRE
March 26, 1945 -
February 2, 2019
Colleen McGuire Flanagan passed away, with her daughters and loving family by her side, on Sat., February 2, 2019. Born on March 26, 1945, in Queens, NY, she was the first child of Francis and Dolores McGuire. You can take the girl out of Queens, but you can never take the Queens out of the girl. After more than 50 years in Florida, she still had her tough New York accent and expressions we all adored.
In 1965, she married Kevin Flanagan and moved to Florida where they had two daughters, Kim and Tracey.
She was the best big sister, everyone's best friend and above all, an amazing mom. She was our rock - supportive and loving, believed in us completely. She put family and hard work above all. As a single mother, she worked two or three jobs to support her daughters.She lived for her girls...that is until her boys came along. She was blessed with two beautiful grandsons, Ethan and Nathan. Nanny's baby boys were the light in her life. She spent every holiday and every chance she could with them. She never missed a birthday, a holiday or a report card...ever. She was that kind of mom and that kind of Nanny. There is no one like her.
Professionally, Colleen worked at Student Legal Services at the University of Florida, typed student theses and worked part-time at Vista Rehab in admissions. She spent the last 18 years of her career at the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida, where she was the office and program manager for the nationally-recognized Florida Bar CLE trial training programs centered at the college.
Colleen is survived by her daughters Tracey Flanagan of Gainesville, and Kim Wilson (Travis), of Charlotte, N.C., grandsons Ethan and Nathan Wilson, sisters Marie Rotolo (Joe) of Nellysford, Va., Geralyn Dicey (Buddy) of Port Orange, Fla., Denise Matzelle (John), Ridge, N.Y., brother Daniel McGuire, of Stonybrook, N.Y., and beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Colleen's name to the , Haven Hospice,
http://beyourhaven.org/
donate
or (https://www.stjude.org).
A memorial Mass will be held Fri., March 1, at 10:30 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10900 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019