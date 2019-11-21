|
WARREN, COLLIS
Mr. Collis Warren, 73, of Gainesville, Florida quietly passed away peacefully Friday, November 8, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Warren will take place Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00AM from Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 2905 SE 21st Avenue Gainesville, FL Senior Pastor Kevin Thorpe; Pastor Donnell Sanders Eulogist; Place of eternal rest will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-8:00PM. and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Collis, Jr., Samuel, Cornelius Warren; two daughters, Shanonda Sumesar Rai & Lashawn Littles; six sisters; five brothers; and a host of grandchildren other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30AM..
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019