Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
2905 SE 21st Avenue
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
2905 SE 21st Avenue
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for COLLIS WARREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLLIS WARREN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COLLIS WARREN Obituary
WARREN, COLLIS
Mr. Collis Warren, 73, of Gainesville, Florida quietly passed away peacefully Friday, November 8, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Warren will take place Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00AM from Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 2905 SE 21st Avenue Gainesville, FL Senior Pastor Kevin Thorpe; Pastor Donnell Sanders Eulogist; Place of eternal rest will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-8:00PM. and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Collis, Jr., Samuel, Cornelius Warren; two daughters, Shanonda Sumesar Rai & Lashawn Littles; six sisters; five brothers; and a host of grandchildren other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30AM..
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of COLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -