CONNELL SMITH
SMITH, CONNELL, 65
Deacon Connell Smith of Gainesville transitioned May 11, 2020. He was a faithful servant and Deacon at New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church under the leadership of his father, the late Elder Isaiah Smith Sr. He worked as a custodian at UF and Buchholz High School for many years. Preceded in death by his parents, Elder Isaiah Smith Sr. and Ms. Ida Mae Smith; and two brothers, Samuel and Joe Smith.
Survived by 2 brothers, Isaiah Smith Jr. (Dedrick), Elisha Smith; 3 sisters, Ola Curtis (Cevaughn), Dozondria Jones (Gregory), Sharda Smith (Ernest); sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held 12 noon Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Smith Cemetery, 14849 160 Street, McAlpin, FL with Elder Donald Wilson, Officiating. Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL. The cortege will form 10 a.m. Saturday at 1510 SE 12th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
