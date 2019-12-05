|
HOUCHEN, CONSTANCE E.
Mrs. Constance E. Houchen passed away November 27, 2019 at her home in Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Houchen was a member of Westside Baptist Church where she served as a member of the International Ministry, Women's Bible Study Group, and National Black Nurses Association.
Mrs. Houchen is survived by her children; Trevor David Houchen (Haruna), Adrian Constantine Houchen, both of Atlanta, GA, Diedre Faith Houchen Gainesville, FL, siblings; Dennis Lobban (Dorett), Leon Lobban, Caunte Lobban (Gloria), Norman Lobban (Iris), all of Wellington, FL, Leonie Samuel-Cacho (Cornelius 'Pat'), Naples, FL, devoted cousin; Dave Nurse, Port Charlotte, FL, five grandchildren, and numerous relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Houchen will be held 2:30pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Forest Meadows Central, 4100 N.W. 39th Avenue., Gainesville, Chapel In The Meadows, Pastor David Chaucey, and Bishop Ron Kuykendall, officiating; Entombment will follow. Arrangements Entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Family visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the Chapel in The Meadows, and on Saturday Mrs. Houchen will repose at the Chapel in The Meadows from 1:30pm until the hour of Service.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Cultural Arts Coalition, 321 N.W. 10th Street, FL or ACES In Motion Youth Program, 1717 S.E. 15th Street, Gainesville, FL, 32641.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019