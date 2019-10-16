Home

Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
CONSTANCE ROWE

CONSTANCE ROWE Obituary
ROWE, CONSTANCE
'CONNIE' DAVIS
Constance 'Connie' Davis Rowe, of Micanopy, died suddenly Monday October 14, 2019. She was 78. Born in Huntington, W. Virginia, Connie lived almost all of her adult life in Gainesville and Micanopy. She was a registered nurse, having attained a nursing degree from Marshall University in Lexington, KY. This is where she met her husband of 43 years, Ben Rowe. Together they had three boys, James, Michael, and Matthew. Ben and Connie moved their family down to Florida in the early 1970's, and together they owned, operated, and published The Record, a know-what's-happening in Gainesville newspaper, for many years. She has carried on the newspaper with her son, Jim.
Connie, along with Ben, helped found the Rotary Club of Downtown Gainesville in 1990. She was also a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary District 6970. She is preceded in death by her loving husband J. Ben Rowe, son Matthew Rowe, sister Tudell D. Young, and brothers Hugh M. Davis and Jefferson Davis.
Connie is survived by two sons, Michael 'Mike' Rowe (Caron) and James 'Jim' Rowe; brothers Dr. Robert M. Davis, Jack Davis, and David Young; and four grandchildren, Kaycee Rowe, Brittany Rowe, Clayton Rowe, and Chase Rowe. Funeral services will be held Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Milam Chapel downtown at 11:00am. The family will receive friends one-hour prior, from 10:00-11:00am. The family requests that donations be made to the Rotary Foundation in Connie's memory, c/o Rotary of Downtown Gainesville P.O. Box 358387 Gainesville, FL 32635. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. 352-376-5361
https://milamfh.com/
testimonial/constance-
connie-davis-rowe/
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
