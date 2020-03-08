Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Meadows Central
4100 NW 39th Ave
CONSTANCE SMITH

CONSTANCE SMITH Obituary
SMITH, CONSTANCE
'CONNIE' ANN
Constance 'Connie' Ann Smith, age 73, of Gainesville, Florida passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born December 13, 1946 in New Castle, Indiana to Philip E. and Betty M. Rees Smith.
Connie was a loving wife, mother and nana. She loved decorating. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved working with her flower gardens. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Stewart Smith; children, Jeff Smith and Michele Wells (Sean); six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Seider.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Meadows Central, 4100 NW 39th Ave. with Rev. Danny Austin officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
